HPD Seeks Woman Wanted For Questioning in Murder Investigation

By Big Island Now
September 1, 2020, 5:32 PM HST (Updated September 1, 2020, 5:32 PM)
Krystal Keala Kahalioumi

The Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking a wanted Mountain View woman.

Krystal Keala Kahalioumi, 30, is wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest and for questioning as a witness relative to the murder investigation on North Kulani Road last week in Puna, which left 26-year-old Peter C. Grammar dead. Kahalioumi is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 138 pounds, with a slender build, black hair, and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Kahalioumi’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Blaine Morishita at (808) 961-2385 or by email at [email protected]. They may also contact the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

