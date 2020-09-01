DOH Reports 181 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported four coronavirus-related deaths, along with 181 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday.

The Big Island recorded 24 new cases of coronavirus. No new deaths have been reported aside from the three veterans from Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. There were 181 active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island as of Tuesday afternoon. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across each island, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 7,848

Maui: 340

Hawai‘i: 383

Kaua‘i: 57

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 25

To date, 532 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 74 have died. A total of 2,634 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.