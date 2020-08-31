HPD Seeks Public’s Finding Kailua-Kona Woman

HPD Seeks Public’s Finding Kailua-Kona WomanAugust 31, 2020, 8:32 AM HST (Updated August 31, 2020, 8:32 AM)
Hawaiʻi Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 56-year-old Kailua-Kona woman who was reported missing earlier this month.
Agnes Soon Nee Helen Sumagang was last seen on April 21, 2020 and is known to frequent the Kailua-Kona area and possibly the Waikoloa area. She was later reported missing on Aug. 20.
Sumagang is described as being 5-feet tall, about 130 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and is known to ride a bicycle.
Police ask that anyone who may have any information on her whereabouts to call Officer Jenna Kosinski-Santos at 808-326-4646, ext. 253, or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.