Big Island Police Seek Juvenile Runaway

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for Kiana Marie Genda, 16, who has been reported as a runaway.

It was reported that Genda left the Kawaihae Harbor area with an acquaintance on Aug. 10, 2020, at approximately 1 p.m. and has not returned home. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with long brown hair, brown eyes, and a four-inch scar on the top of her head. She also has a three-inch scar on the left side of her body below her rib cage.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Robert Sakata at (808) 887-3080 or the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.