1 Man, 2 Women Arrested After Refusing to Wear Face Mask in Public

A man and two women were arrested in separate incidents over the weekend in North Kohala for refusing to wear a face-covering in public.

The first arrest occurred on Aug. 29. According to officials with Hawai‘i Police Department, Scott Alan Souza, 47, of Kurtistown, was arrested and charged with violating Mayor Harry Kim’s Emergency Rule No. 11 in place to stem the spread of COVID-19. The rule requires that all persons wear non-medical grade face coverings while in public settings.

Police contacted Souza at the Kapaʻau Police Station after observing his vehicle parked in a disabled parking stall without displaying a disabled parking placard. During the interaction, police asked Souza multiple times to put on a face-covering which he refused to do.

Souza was also arrested on charges of driving without a license, refusal to provide identification and unsworn falsification to authorities. His total bail was set at $3,025 and he remained in the Kona Cellblock pending his initial court appearance today.

Two additional arrests were made on Aug. 30. Marie Kerby, 40, of Kea‘au, and Rosalia Bruner, 37, of Hakalau, were arrested and charged for refusing to comply with the mayor’s rule to wear a face mask in public.

Police contacted the women after responding to a report that more than 10 people were gathered fronting a Hāwī business and no one was wearing face coverings. Wagner said Kerby and Bruner were reportedly uncooperative.

Both women were released from custody after posting $2000 bail, each.