Puna Murder Suspect Jailed, Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

Puna murder suspect Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr., 26, faces an array of charges following his arrest by Big Island police on Friday.

On Saturday night at 9:50 p.m., after conferring with County Prosecutors, detectives charged Wallace Jr. with second-degree murder, carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway, three counts of ownership or possession (firearm) prohibited, and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

At 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, Aug. 28, following up on tips from members of the community, Wallace was located at a property on Auli’i Street in the Orchidland Subdivision in Puna. Upon officers arriving on the property, Wallace fled his vehicle and ran into the forest, according to police. After a short search, Wallace emerged from the forest and surrendered to the police. At the time of arrest, Wallace was in possession of a loaded shotgun. No one was injured.

Wallace’s arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 25, just before 1 p.m., when Puna patrol officers responded to a call on N. Kulani Road in Mountain View for a report of a male who had just been shot and was lying in the roadway. Police located the victim who was transported to Hilo Medical Center by HFD rescue personnel and was later pronounced dead. Wallace was immediately identified as a suspect, police said.

The victim was positively identified as 26-year-old Peter C. Grammar, of Mountain View.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday morning and determined that Grammar died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Wallace is being held at the Hilo Police Station Cellblock in lieu of $1,160,000 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31, in South Hilo District Court.

The property owner where Wallace was apprehended was also arrested on Friday on suspicion of hindering prosecution. However, he was later released pending further investigation. Harboring and assisting a fugitive is a felony offense.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Blaine Morishita by phone at (808) 961-2385 or via email at [email protected].

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.