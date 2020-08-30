ADA Project Scheduled for Hilo Bayfront Beach Park

Hilo Bayfront Beach parking Lot and comfort station will close temporarily to allow for ADA accessibility improvements.

Construction will start Sept. 9 and is expected to continue through January 2021. The parking lot will be closed during the project; therefore, users will need to find alternate routes. The comfort station will be closed only during the renovations which affect its use. Portable toilets will be provided during this time.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 808-961-8311