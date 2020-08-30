ADA Project Scheduled for Hilo Bayfront Beach Park

By Big Island Now
August 30, 2020, 7:30 AM HST (Updated August 29, 2020, 12:21 PM)
×

Hilo Bayfront Beach parking Lot and comfort station will close temporarily to allow for ADA accessibility improvements.

Construction will start Sept. 9 and is expected to continue through January 2021. The parking lot will be closed during the project; therefore, users will need to find alternate routes. The comfort station will be closed only during the renovations which affect its use. Portable toilets will be provided during this time.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 808-961-8311

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments