Hilo Water Pump Station Repaired, Restriction Reduced to 10%August 29, 2020, 9:30 AM HST (Updated August 29, 2020, 9:12 AM)
A 25% water restriction for certain South Hilo customers in the vicinity of Kaiwiki Road was reduced to 10%.
The Department of Water Supply initiated the restriction in early August after the South Hilo water pumping station was damaged by a felled tree, affecting 574 accounts. DWS reports repairs to the pumping station have been made, but a 10% water conservation will remain in place until further notice.
The water restriction affects customers in the vicinity of Kaiwiki Road from Wainaku Street to Mauka Terminus, including all side streets: Kulana Kea Drive and Wainaku Street between Pua Lane and Haaheo Road.
For assistance, call 808-961-8050 or 808-961-8790 during normal business hours, 808-961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email [email protected]