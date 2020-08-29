DOH Reports 3 New COVID-19-Related Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported three coronavirus-related deaths for the third day in a row, along with 310 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday.

The Big Island recorded 26 new cases of coronavirus Friday, pushing the county total over 300 since the pandemic began, Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency statistics indicate. There were 116 active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island as of Saturday afternoon. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across each island, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 7,410

Maui: 330

Hawai‘i: 318

Kaua‘i: 57

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 24

To date, 497 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 62 have died. A total of 2,477 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.