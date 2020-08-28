Police, MADD Sponsor Drunk Driving ‘Saturation Saturday’ Enforcement

On Saturday, August 29, 2020, the Hawaiʻi Police Department will be participating in the Mother’s Against Drunk Driving, MADD, “Saturation Saturday” as a pre-Labor Day enforcement project.

A saturation patrol is an enforcement project that deploys a higher number of officers to an area where impaired drivers are believed to travel. Those officers are focused on detecting impaired drivers and strictly enforcing the law.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation provides grant funding to staff additional officers for these events. The goal of the project is to deter drunk driving and stop impaired drivers from being involved in crashes before anyone is injured or killed.

If you are going to drive, don’t drink alcohol or use anything that impairs your ability to drive a vehicle safely. Don’t let a friend or family member drive if they have consumed anything that impairs their judgment or ability to operate a vehicle. Buzzed driving is drunk driving.