HPD Identifies Man in Fatal Ocean View Car Crash

A man who died after a single-vehicle crash in Ocean View was identified as Kevin Ceasar of Naʻalehu.

The crash occurred on Aug. 27 at approximately 8:55 a.m. near the intersection of Aloha Boulevard and Highway 11 in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates. According to Hawai‘i Police Department, the 62-year-old was traveling makai in a black 2000 Dodge Durango when for an unknown reason drove off the right shoulder and struck a rock embankment.

Ceasar was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 2:34 p.m. An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

HPD’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646, ext. 229 or email at [email protected] Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

This is the 13th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 at this time last year.