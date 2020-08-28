HFD Snuffs Out Hot Spots at Puna Brush Fire

Fire crews are monitoring hot spots after a fire burned approximately one acre in Puna.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received a report of a brush fire on Thursday at approximately 2:08 p.m., located near Sand Hill/Honolulu Landing off of Government Beach Road. When crews arrived on scene, they found the area burning with heavy smoke from pine needles and tree stumps on fire.

According to an HFD press release put out Friday morning, there was no vehicle access to the area and it was difficult to walk into with fire suppression equipment.

With no direct road access to the blaze, HFD chopper 1 was brought in to do sea-water bucket drops. Additionally, approximately 1,000 feet of multiple lengths of hose were laid out over uneven terrain and thick brush to the fire area to begin ground extinguishment, officials reported.

“Extinguishing operations continued until dark with the perimeter of the fire being contained as well as most actively burning hot spots,” the release stated.

Water shuttling operations were performed by HFD tanker units, but the road remained open. The fire was under control at approximately 3:30 p.m. The night watch personnel was brought in to monitor the smoldering burn area until day operation could resume Friday.

Fourteen firefighters responded to the scene. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.