Hawai‘i Reports 4 More Deaths, as Big Island Active Cases of COVID-19 Pass 100

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported four coronavirus-related deaths for the second day in a row, along with 265 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday.

The Big Island recorded 26 new cases of coronavirus Friday, pushing the county total toward 300 since the pandemic began. According to DOH statistics, there were 117 active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island as of Friday afternoon. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across each island, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 7,147

Maui: 324

Hawai‘i: 279

Kaua‘i: 56

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 24

To date, 485 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 59 have died. A total of 2,410 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.