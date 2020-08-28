Free COVID-19 Testing on Big Island Saturday

Premier Medical Group will administer free COVID-19 testing at two Big Island locations on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The first is at Prince Kuhio Shopping Center in Hilo in the Ohuohu Street parking lot (across from Macy’s Menswear Department wing.) This drive-through testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The second is at Waikoloa Elementary & Middle School in Waikoloa Village. This drive-through testing will also take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring your insurance card if you have one. Be sure to wear a face covering at all times and observe social distancing. For further information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.