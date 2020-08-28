Fisherman Arrested For Hundreds of Illegal Take

DOCARE on Friday announced the arrest of a fisherman who it says violated 16 regulations while fishing off the Big Island coast on Thursday.

Thursday morning a DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officer on patrol spotted a vessel in the West Hawai‘i Regional Fisheries Management Area (FMA), off South Point.

The DOCARE officer maintained surveillance on the boat during the day and then a team of officers boarded it, as they suspected aquatic resources violations, according to a DLNR press release.

Officers inspected the boat and the fisher’s catch at the South Point Boat Ramp. They found 333 Yellow Tang and three Paku‘iku‘i (Achilles Tang), both common species of aquarium fish. The DOCARE inspection also revealed numerous violations of Hawai‘i Administrative Rules relating to fishing gear and permit requirements relating to the FMA.

The vessel’s operator, 47-year-old Jason Beevers of Nāʻālehu, was arrested for the following violations:

Activities Prohibited within selected areas (collecting aquatic life), 13-60.4-5(B)(1)

Activities Prohibited within the WHRFMA, 13-60.4-4(3)(B)

Aquarium collecting permit and vessel registration required, 13-60.4-7(C)(1)

Aquarium collecting permit and vessel registration required (failure to display “AQ”), 13-60.4-7(C)(2)

Aquarium collecting permit and vessel registration required (failure to fly stiffened “A” flag), 13-60.4-7(C)(3)

Aquarium collecting permit and vessel registration required (failure to display a dive flag), 13-60.4-7(C)(4)

Activities Prohibited within the WHRFMA (possess AQ gear), 13-60.4-4(3)(A)

Activities Prohibited within the WHRFMA (possess unmarked AQ gear), 13-60.4-4(4)

Activities Prohibited within the WHRFMA (possess AQ gear), 13-60.4-5(B)(2)

Activities Prohibited within the WHRFMA (possess SCUBA gear), 13-60.4-4(6)

Lay Nets (less than 2 ¾ inches stretched mesh), 13-75-12.4(a)(2)(B) Note: White nylon (2”)

Lay Nets (less than 2 ¾ inches stretched mesh), 13-75-12.4(a)(2)(B) Note: Maroon in color (1”)

Lay Nets (Net not registered), 13-75-12.4(a)(1) Note: White nylon

Lay Nets (Net not registered), 13-75-12.4(a)(1) Note: Maroon in color

Aquarium Vessel Registration requirements, 13-60.4-7(C)(1)

Activities Prohibited within the WHRFMA (possess/engage lay net), 13-60.4-4(5)

Beevers was booked and released on his own recognizance. He will be required to appear on the charges, which are petty misdemeanors. He could face fines, imprisonment, and administrative penalties. All the fishing gear connected to the violations was seized as evidence.

“We appreciate the hard work of the team of officers who were involved in this case,” said DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla. “While our officers continue to provide for everyone’s safety during the current COVID-19 crisis, we continue to be on the lookout for natural resource violations.”