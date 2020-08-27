HPD Identifies body Found in Eden Roc

A body discovered in a remote area of Eden Roc was identified as Sean Nephi Kuhia of Volcano.

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to the Eden Roc subdivision on Aug. 17 at approximately 10:26 a.m. where they discovered Kuhia, 49, lying on an unpaved roadway.

SPONSORED VIDEO

An autopsy conducted on Aug. 18 revealed Kuhia suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. His death was ruled a homicide. Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are investigating the incident as a second-degree murder.

Kuhia was last seen during the late evening hours of Aug. 16, on Leila Road in Fern Forest. Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident or who may have been in the area of Leila Road on the evening of Aug. 16, to contact Detective Scotty Aloy at 808-961-2375 or email him at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.