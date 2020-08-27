HPD Asks For Assistance Locating Wanted Big Island Man

Big Island police are searching for Louis Sanchez, a 26-year-old Kaʻū man wanted on several outstanding bench warrants, as well as for questioning in connection with other criminal investigations.

Sanchez is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. He is known to frequent the area of South Kona and the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646, ext. 238; or via email at [email protected]. They may also contact the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.