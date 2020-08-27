Hawai‘i Reports 4 Deaths, 306 New Coronavirus Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported four more coronavirus-related deaths statewide overnight, while 306 new cases of COVID-19 were identified across all islands Thursday.

Hawai‘i County registered 10 new cases of the virus, down from 23 the day before. According to DOH statistics, there were a total of 96 active cases of COVID-19 across the Big Island Thursday, with the largest concentration remaining in the Hilo area. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 6,915

Maui: 318

Hawai‘i: 253

Kaua‘i: 56

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 24

To date, 462 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 55 have now died. A total of 2,371 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.