14 COVID-19 Patients Being Treated at HMC

By Tiffany DeMasters
August 27, 2020, 2:24 PM HST (Updated August 27, 2020, 2:25 PM)
×

Hilo Medical Center. File photo.

The Hilo Medical Center reports a slight uptick of one COVID-19 patient now hospitalized in its facility bringing the total to 14.

HMC Spokeswoman Elena Cabatu confirmed Thursday there were four patients in the ICU and 10 now being treated in the hospital’s newly established COVID-19 unit.

SPONSORED VIDEO

As of Thursday, Hawai‘i County registered 10 new cases of the virus, down from 23 the day before. According to the Hawaii Department Health statistics, there were a total of 96 active cases of COVID-19 across the Big Island Thursday, with the largest concentration remaining in the Hilo area.

A cluster was identified this week at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home where seven residents and three staff members were diagnosed with the virus. Two of the residents are being treated at HMC and the other five are in isolation at the VA home. No additional cases have been reported at the facility.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments