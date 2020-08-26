Vehicle Registration & Licensing Office in Waimea Reopens

The Vehicle Registration and Licensing office in Waimea will now be accepting both scheduled appointments and walk-in customers.

Operations have been modified to ensure the safety of both customers and employees, according to a press release from the Hawai‘i County Department of Finance. Face coverings must be worn, and customers must adhere to the recommended six-foot social distancing. Only those customers receiving services will be allowed inside the lobby. However, minors or those needing additional assistance may have one additional person accompany them if needed.

Appointments for both vehicle registration and driver’s license transactions may now be scheduled online. Walk-ins are welcome but will be subject to daily limits based on the availability of staffing and the estimated transaction processing time.

Due to the higher demand for services, the Vehicle Registration & Licensing offices will be limiting transactions to the following:

Driver’s License Transactions

Renewals of driver’s licenses and state IDs that have either expired or will be expiring in the months of March 2020 through September 2020.

Initial driver’s licenses (out-of-state transfers expired or expiring within 30 days), permits (written tests), and state identification.

Replacement of lost driver’s license, permit, or state identification.

Modified skills tests (Hilo only) have replaced in-vehicle road tests through the end of September. Appointments may be made online.

Motor Vehicle Transactions

Ownership transfers.

Initial registrations.

Duplicate titles and registrations.

Replacement license plates and emblems.

No appointments for vehicle registration renewals will be offered so that the office may concentrate on those vehicles that need to be registered and are currently operating without valid registration or license plates. Vehicle registration renewals may be completed through mail-in, online, dropbox, or automated kiosk alternatives. Auto dealers and fleet registrations will only be able to use the drop-off and pick-up services.

Vehicle Registration Renewals

Mail-in renewals can be sent to County of Hawai‘i, Motor Vehicle Registration, 101 Pauahi St., #5, Hilo, HI 96720.

Online applications can be found on the county website.

Kiosks are located at the Safeway stores in Hilo and Kona as well as the Foodland store in Waimea, Waimea VRL office, and at the Aupuni Center in Hilo adjacent to the county’s Planning Department.

In-wall drop off slot at the Hilo MVR office. Do not drop off or mail-in renewal applications with cash.

Safety Inspections

Safety inspection certificate/sticker that expired prior to May 31, 2020, will remain valid through Aug. 31, 2020. This will allow you to renew your vehicle using any of the four methods listed above. Your vehicle must still be properly registered with the county Motor Vehicle Registration office to legally operate on public roadways.

Safety check certificates/stickers that expire on or after June 30, 2020, will be granted a three-month extension. For example, if your safety check certificate/sticker expires at the end of September 2020, you will have an additional three months (or until Dec. 31, 2020) to get a new safety check inspection performed on your vehicle. Upon passing the vehicle inspection, you will be issued a certificate of inspection and sticker that will be valid for 12 months from the date the vehicle is inspected.

Driver’s License or State IDs renewals (issued after May 1, 2014)

Mail-in renewal applications can be sent to 349 Kapi‘olani St., Hilo, HI 96720. Duplicate license requests for lost licenses will also be accepted by mail. See the website for application details and forms.