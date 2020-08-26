HPD Arrests 23 For DUI Over Previous Week

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Aug. 17 through Aug. 23, 2020. None of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Four of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 597 DUI arrests compared with 727 during the same period last year a decrease of 17.9%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 8 159 Puna 5 129 Ka’u 0 8 Kona 9 232 South Kohala 1 51 North Kohala 0 12 Island Total 23 597

There have been 493 major accidents so far this year compared with 623 during the same period last year, a decrease of 20.9%.

To date, there have been 12 fatal crashes resulting in 12 fatalities compared with 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.7% for fatal crashes and 7.7% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.