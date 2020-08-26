Free COVID-19 Testing in Hilo

Premier Medical Group will provide free COVID-19 testing in Keaukaha on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Testing will be administered at the Kawānanakoa Gymnasium at 156 Baker Avenue in Hilo. This drive-through testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring your insurance card if you have one. Be sure to wear a face-covering at all times and observe social distancing.