Coronavirus Spikes on Big Island, DOH Reports 2 More Deaths

The Big Island reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and the Hawai‘i Department of Health reported two new coronavirus-related deaths statewide, bringing the death toll to 51.

Both fatalities are O‘ahu men who were in the hospital and had underlying health conditions. One of the men was in the 50 to 59-year-old age group, and the other was in the 60 to 69-year-old group.

Maui reported eight additional cases of the virus, while most of the newly reported cases Wednesday were reported on O‘ahu with 245.

While the state said there are indications that infections in Honolulu are beginning to stabilize and even decrease slightly, health officials are expressing concerns about growing activity on Maui and Hawai‘i island.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Along with our county partners, we are closely monitoring these trends,” said Dr. Sarah Park of the increasing case totals on neighbor islands. “We have concerns that ongoing gatherings, especially with inconsistent mask use or distancing, are contributing.”

On Hawai‘i Island, two recent large gatherings are of particular concern: a beach gathering and a large funeral. Social media videos from the funeral showed people not physically distancing or wearing masks. More than 500 tests have been reportedly administered to people who attended the funeral with additional testing planned.

Clusters on Maui include cases at an assisted living facility and new cases associated with a hospital.

Wednesday was the first day of “surge testing” on O‘ahu where federal, state, and county partners hope to test 5,000 people each day over the next 12 days. This testing is free of charge and pain-free as U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and Lt. Gov. Dr. Josh Green demonstrate in this video.

For more information & to make a reservation online.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of change to current time, August 26, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 245 6,626++ Hawai‘i 23 243 Maui 8 308 Kauai 0 56 Moloka‘i 0 3 Lana‘i 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 1 24 Total Cases 277 7,260 Deaths 2 51

++As a result of updated information, one case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Hospitalization count as of 8/25/20 at 5:30 pm: 10-Hawai‘i,30-Maui, 251-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i