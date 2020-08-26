August 26, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 26, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 26, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 26, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming north in the morning.