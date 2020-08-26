August 26, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming north in the morning.

Looking Ahead