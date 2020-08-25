HPD Searching For Murder Suspect

Hawaiʻi Island Police are hunting a murder suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr. of Puna. He is described as being 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair balding on top.

The public is advised against approaching Wallace, who might be armed with weapons and could prove dangerous, police said. He was last seen operating a primer-gray colored Toyota two-door sedan, bearing the State of Hawaii license plate HLN 184.

On Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 25, just before 1 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a call on N. Kulani Road in Mountain View for a report of a male who had just been shot and was lying in the roadway.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center by HFD rescue personnel and was pronounced dead at 2:04 p.m. He has been positively identified as 26-year-old Peter C. Grammar, of Mountain View.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation, which has been classified as second-degree murder.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident or the location of Wallace to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Blaine Morishita at (808) 961-2385. They may also send an email to [email protected].

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.