HPD Arrest Washington Fugitive Wanted on Child Sex Assault Charges

A wanted fugitive with charges stemming in Cowlitz County, Washington was arrested Monday morning by Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Special Enforcement Unit.

Eric Sean Roloson, 40, of Pāhoa, was wanted on two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation. He was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held at the police cellblock without bail, pending his initial court appearance scheduled for today.