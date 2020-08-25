HPD Arrest Washington Fugitive Wanted on Child Sex Assault Charges

By Big Island Now
August 25, 2020, 8:41 AM HST (Updated August 25, 2020, 8:41 AM)
Eric Roloson

A wanted fugitive with charges stemming in Cowlitz County, Washington was arrested Monday morning by Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Special Enforcement Unit.

Eric Sean Roloson, 40, of Pāhoa, was wanted on two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation. He was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held at the police cellblock without bail, pending his initial court appearance scheduled for today.

