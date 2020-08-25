Gov Approves Mayor’s Request to Reduce Gathering Size

Gov. David Ige has approved Mayor Harry Kim’s Emergency Rule 11 to reduce gathering sizes on the Big Island to 10 people, both indoors and outdoors.

While COVID-19 cases surge on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i County continues to see a steady stream of infections with several hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center. This change in restrictions went into effect on Aug. 21.

“COVID- 19 continues to endanger the health, safety, and welfare of the people of this State and County,” according to a press release from Kim’s office. “Because COVID- 19 is easily transmitted, especially in group settings, and gatherings accelerate transmission of the disease, a response requires the continued effort and sacrifice of the community to avert strains on our healthcare system and other disastrous impacts.”

Emergency Rule 11 explains group dining is limited to a maximum of 10 individuals per group. The same rule applies to bars. However, groups at bars are not allowed to mingle and designated areas must be set up to separate groups to ensure they are six feet apart.

When it comes to sports, groups are limited to a maximum of 25 individuals, that includes athletes, coaches, managers, staff, etc.

Competitive play shall be limited to two competing teams (i.e. baseball) and shall not exceed a maximum of 50 individuals, that includes athletes, coaches, managers, staff, scorekeepers/ statisticians, and officials/ referees/ umpires. This also includes spectators for both teams.

Nightclubs large indoor/outdoor venues ( concerts, sports, conventions, expos) and road races (marathons, triathlons, etc.) remain closed.