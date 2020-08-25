DOH Reports 215 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 6,984.

Due to the continued surge of cases across the state, but particularly on the island of O‘ahu, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that Honolulu County will implement a two-week stay-at-home order beginning Thursday at midnight.

Hawai‘i County identified 11 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, pushing its total to 220 since the pandemic began. According to DOH statistics released at noon, 74 cases of the virus are currently active across the Big Island. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

More specific information on case details is not typically provided as part of regular state and county updates. However, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense said Tuesday morning that most new cases are tied to gatherings in Hilo, at which people didn’t wear face coverings or appropriately social distance.

The county-by-county case count as of Tuesday is as follows:

Honolulu: 6,382

Maui: 303

Hawai‘i: 220

Kaua‘i: 56

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 419 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 49 have died. A total of 2,236 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. More than 4,500 cases remain active statewide.