State Seeks Lessees For Two Banyan Drive Area Properties

By Big Island Now
August 24, 2020, 3:07 PM HST (Updated August 24, 2020, 3:07 PM)
Lessees are being sought for long-term lease agreements for the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel and the former County Club Condominium Hotel in the Banyan Drive area of Hilo.

DLNR published legal notices Sunday announcing the Requests for Proposals (RFP) for the two properties. It is noted that both properties will require substantial investments for renovations and operations of the properties.

The department is hoping to receive proposals that will promote the continued revitalization of Banyan Drive and help re-establish East Hawai‘i as a travel destination, DLNR said in a press release.

Interested applicants can get more information at these links:

