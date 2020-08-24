Free La‘I‘ōpua 2020 Meal Bundle This Week

Free La‘I‘ōpua 2020 Meal Bundle This WeekAugust 24, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 24, 2020, 5:32 AM)
La‘I‘ōpua 2020 will distribute a full meal bin on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Those interested can pick up a beef-mushroom stew that feeds 6 to 8 people. Pickups begin at 5.p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, at the La‘I‘ōpua Center, which is located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive.
Anyone who participates is asked to follow social distancing procedures. A volunteer will deliver the meal bundle to your car window.