Free La‘I‘ōpua 2020 Meal Bundle This Week

La‘I‘ōpua 2020 will distribute a full meal bin on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Those interested can pick up a beef-mushroom stew that feeds 6 to 8 people. Pickups begin at 5.p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, at the La‘I‘ōpua Center, which is located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive.

Anyone who participates is asked to follow social distancing procedures. A volunteer will deliver the meal bundle to your car window.