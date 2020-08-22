HPD Releases Portion of Wanted List

HPD Releases Portion of Wanted ListAugust 22, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 22, 2020, 5:02 AM)
The following is a portion of the Big Island’s wanted person list.
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kekua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.
Shane K. Dela Cruz, 42, Kau
Palemon, A. Delatorre, 43, Kailua Kona
Racquel Delatorre, 61, Hilo
Keone S. Deleon, 51, Kailua Kona
Roman Deleon, 34, Ocean View
Tricia Mei Delfin, 38, Hilo
Kevin M. Delille, 45, Pahoa
Jeff A. Delnera, 67, Kailua Kona
Ellsworth K. Delo Santos, 65, Hilo
Ezekiel K. Delo, 42, Volcano
Samuel J.K. Delosantos, 41, Hilo
Nathan J. Deluca, 39, Ocean View
Sylvio S. Delucchi, 31, Volcano
Jacob Demasters, 39, Kailua Kona
Fallon K. Demello Rodrigues, 24, Hilo
Andrew L. Demello, 49, Pahoa
Travis K.Y. Demello-Oda, 24, Hilo
Amir A. Demetri, 39, San Francisco, CA
Europa L. Demont, 39, Hilo
Ashley B. Demorales, 38, Hilo
Nathan A. Den Adel, 28, Keaau
Kai K. Denne, 19, Hilo
Mary Jo Denney, 47, Kailua Kona
Stacia-Lynn A.K. Deponte, 25, Hilo
Jayme Depontes, 34, Kailua Kona
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo or 808-329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.