HPD Releases Portion of Wanted List

The following is a portion of the Big Island’s wanted person list.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kekua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.

Shane K. Dela Cruz, 42, Kau

Palemon, A. Delatorre, 43, Kailua Kona

Racquel Delatorre, 61, Hilo

Keone S. Deleon, 51, Kailua Kona

Roman Deleon, 34, Ocean View

Tricia Mei Delfin, 38, Hilo

Kevin M. Delille, 45, Pahoa

Jeff A. Delnera, 67, Kailua Kona

Ellsworth K. Delo Santos, 65, Hilo

Ezekiel K. Delo, 42, Volcano

Samuel J.K. Delosantos, 41, Hilo

Nathan J. Deluca, 39, Ocean View

Sylvio S. Delucchi, 31, Volcano

Jacob Demasters, 39, Kailua Kona

Fallon K. Demello Rodrigues, 24, Hilo

Andrew L. Demello, 49, Pahoa

Travis K.Y. Demello-Oda, 24, Hilo

Amir A. Demetri, 39, San Francisco, CA

Europa L. Demont, 39, Hilo

Ashley B. Demorales, 38, Hilo

Nathan A. Den Adel, 28, Keaau

Kai K. Denne, 19, Hilo

Mary Jo Denney, 47, Kailua Kona

Stacia-Lynn A.K. Deponte, 25, Hilo

Jayme Depontes, 34, Kailua Kona

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo or 808-329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.