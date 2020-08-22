DOH Reports 284 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 New Death

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 284 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the statewide total to 6,356. The DOH also reported an additional COVID-19 related death, bringing the state’s death toll to 47.

The Big Island reported 15 new cases, according to DOH statistics. Cases are spread across the island, though are most heavily concentrated in the East Hawai‘i area, particularly Hilo. The state does not typically provide more in-depth details on new cases in its regular updates. The DOH virus tracker, which maps cases by district on each island, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 5,806

Maui: 279

Hawai‘i: 192

Kaua‘i: 56

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 377 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 46 have died. A total of 2,107 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.