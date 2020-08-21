HVNP Kīlauea Overlook to Reopen for NPS Founder’s Day

The Kīlauea Overlook at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will reopen next week after being closed more than two years 2018 eruption.

On Aug. 25, the National Park Service will celebrate its 104th birthday. Entrance fees will be waived. Guests will also be able to once again visit the Kilauea Overlook, which was severely damaged during the 2018 lava eruption.

“We are pleased to welcome our community back to Kīlauea Overlook in time for the 104th birthday of the National Park Service,” said Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Acting Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “Kīlauea Overlook is a vista near the edge of Kīlauea caldera that offers opportunities to observe much of the caldera and reflect on the dramatic impacts from the eruptive events of 2018.”

The 2018 Kīlauea eruption and summit collapse created unsafe conditions at the overlook. Numerous earth cracks and gaping sinkholes on Crater Rim Trail leading to Kīlauea Overlook have been repaired, and post-and-cable barriers near the crater’s edge were upgraded.

In addition, extensive repairs to Crater Rim Drive near Kīlauea Military Camp and to the road leading to Kīlauea Overlook are complete, and the parking lot has been resurfaced and striped. Visitors are urged to stay safe by staying on the trail and obeying all posted signs.

Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association, a nonprofit partner that supports the park, will offer educational items, collectibles and more for sale on the lānai of Kīlauea Visitor Center to honor the NPS birthday.

Most of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is now open. Visit the website for detailed information on what areas are open, how to prepare for a visit, and how to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Haleakalā National Park on Maui will also waive entrance fees on Founder’s Day.