Hawai‘i Reports 2 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths For Second Consecutive Day

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Wednesday reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 across all islands, bringing the statewide total to 5,844. DOH also reported two new virus-related deaths for the second consecutive day.

A total of five new cases were reported on the Big Island Thursday, pushing the countywide total to 164. Of those cases, 30 remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 5,340

Maui: 263

Hawai‘i: 164

Kaua‘i: 54

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 317 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, while 45 died. A total of 2,031 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.