Gathering Size Restrictions Likely to Return to Big Island

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim is asking the governor to approve his Emergency Rule 11 to reduce gathering sizes on the Big Island to 10 people, both indoors and outdoors.

While not nearly as out of control as the coronavirus surge on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i County has seen a steady stream of new COVID-19 cases over the last several days. Because of that, Mayor Kim has submitted a rule to bring back some gathering restrictions. It includes the following stipulations:

Extend the COVID-19 emergency period to Sept. 30, 2020

Limit social gathering group sizes to 10 persons indoors and 10 persons outdoors

Reduce group sizes of sports practices to 25 persons (from 35), and competitive play to 50 persons (from 100)

Continue the self-quarantine requirements for all travel to Hawai‘i Island

“We all need to work together to stem the tide of cases in Hawai‘i County to protect our community,” Kim said. “Please know that we can all do our part to make it better by avoiding gatherings, wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing.”

“This is a community issue, and we need the community’s help,” he continued. “Our response to any positive cases is to identify and isolate the people involved.”

Members of the public are reminded to stay at home and do not go to work if sick. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, contact your doctor.