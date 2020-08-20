Alternating Lane Closure in North Kohala for Water Service Installation

An alternating one-lane closure is scheduled for Aug. 25 on Hawī Road (Highway 250) to install a new water service.

According to the Department of Water Supply, crews will be working makai of Red Cinder Road from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. One alternating lane with traffic control will remain open throughout the installation. Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly.

Anyone with questions regarding this project is asked to call Darroll Naungayan or William O’Neil at 808-887-3030 during normal business hours.