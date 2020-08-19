Free COVID-19 Testing in Hilo Friday

Premier Medical Group will provide free COVID-19 testing in Hilo on Friday, Aug. 21, at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Gymnasium.

Both UHH students and the public are welcome. This walk-up testing will take place on the following schedule:

UHH Students: Testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

General Public: Testing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring your insurance card if you have one. Wear a face covering at all times and observe social distancing.

For further information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.