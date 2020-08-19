DOH Reports 42nd COVID-Related Death, 261 New Cases Wednesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Wednesday reported the state’s 42nd coronavirus-related death, along with another 261 new cases of COVID-19 across all islands.

A total of seven new cases were reported on the Big Island Wednesday, pushing the county total to 159. Of those cases, 26 remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 5,111

Maui: 262

Hawai‘i: 159

Kaua‘i: 54

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 303 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, while 42 have died. A total of 1,977 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.