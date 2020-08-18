HPD Investigates North Kohala Robbery

Big Island Police are looking into a robbery that occurred in North Kohala over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, at approximately 6:20 a.m., North Kohala patrol officers responded to a business on Ka‘auhuhu Road after an employee of the business reported he was assaulted by two male suspects while preparing to open for business.

The suspects removed an undisclosed amount of money and other personal items from the office, then ran out of the building and were last seen fleeing into the nearby brush, according to a police report.

The suspects are described as two males, both between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10-inches tall. One was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater and the other may have been wearing a camouflage jacket.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Ray Fukada at (808) 326-4646 ext 281 or email at [email protected]. They may also call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.