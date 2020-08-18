DOH Reports 134 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 New Death

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Tuesday reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 across all islands, bringing the statewide total to 5,349. One new virus-related death was also reported.

A total of three new cases were reported on the Big Island, where DOH says 22 cases remain active. According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Tuesday morning, three new cases were identified on the island but only 20 cases were active. The state virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 4,878

Maui: 242

Hawai‘i: 152

Kaua‘i: 54

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 300 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 infection, while 41 have died. A total of 1,921 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.