34 More OCCC Inmates Diagnosed with COVID-19

The number of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 now exceeds 200, with 34 new cases reported today among prisoners and four among staff.

OCCC was identified as a cluster for coronavirus cases last week. As of Tuesday, there are 216 inmates infected with the virus and 39 staff, according to the Public Safety Department

SPONSORED VIDEO

PSD coordinated with the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units there. Officials received test results for 116 inmates today, which yielded 34 positive tests and 82 negative.

All remaining inmates will be tested in the coming days. Sixteen OCCC staff test results have also been reported — with four positive, 11 negative and one inconclusive.