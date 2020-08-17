Hawai‘i Identifies 174 New Coronavirus Cases Monday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 5,215.

Active cases are mapped by the state’s virus tracker, which can be accessed here. A total of 22 cases remain active on the Big Island, according to DOH numbers released Monday afternoon. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense said most new cases have not been travel-related, meaning they have originated from community spread.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 4,754

Maui: 235

Hawai‘i: 149

Kaua‘i: 54

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

A total of 288 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 40 have died. To date, 1,868 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.