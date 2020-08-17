Hawai‘i Identifies 174 New Coronavirus Cases Monday

Hawai‘i Identifies 174 New Coronavirus Cases MondayAugust 17, 2020, 12:03 PM HST (Updated August 17, 2020, 12:03 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 5,215.
Active cases are mapped by the state’s virus tracker, which can be accessed here. A total of 22 cases remain active on the Big Island, according to DOH numbers released Monday afternoon. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense said most new cases have not been travel-related, meaning they have originated from community spread.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 4,754
- Maui: 235
- Hawai‘i: 149
- Kaua‘i: 54
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23
A total of 288 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 40 have died. To date, 1,868 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.