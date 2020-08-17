Coronavirus Outbreak in O‘ahu Jail Expands

Eleven additional O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates, one Halawa Correctional Facility inmate, and one Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) staff tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

The HCF inmate was a new intake who was already in mandatory intake quarantine. The inmate had a cellmate who tested negative. The positive inmate was placed in medical isolation. The WCCC employee sought out private testing on Aug. 13. The result was reported to the state Department of Public Safety Monday. The employee last worked that same day, according to a departmental release on Monday. Public Safety is working with the state Department of Health on contact tracing at both facilities.

PSD coordinated with DOH to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units there. Forty-nine more inmate test results returned Monday, of which 11 were positive. All remaining inmates will be tested in the coming days. Ten OCCC staff test results have also been received. All 10 were negative.

Total PSD positive COVID-19 test results as of 8/17/20

Corrections Division Staff Inmate HCCC 0 0 KCCC 0 0 MCCC 0 0 OCCC 30 181

HCF 1 1 KCF 0 0 WCCC 1 0 WCF 2 0 Sheriff Division 1 NA Total 35 182



* Numbers are subject to change as pending results are received.

Governor David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell met at length Monday, agreeing that additional targeted restrictions will be needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on O‘ahu beyond what’s happening in correctional centers there. An announcement is anticipated later this week.