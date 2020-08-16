4 Inmates, 2 Staff Positive For COVID-19 at OCCC Sunday

Four additional O‘ahu Community Correctional Center four (OCCC) inmates and two OCCC staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) coordinated with the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units there. Fifty more inmate test results returned Sunday. Four were positive and 46 were negative. All remaining inmates will be tested in the coming days. Forty-nine facility staff test results have also been received. Two were positive and 47 were negative.

Total PSD positive COVID-19 test results as of 8/16/20

Corrections Division Staff Inmate HCCC 0 0 KCCC 0 0 MCCC 0 0 OCCC 30 170 HCF 1 0 KCF 0 0 WCCC 0 0 WCF 2 0 Sheriff Division 1 NA Total 34 170

*Numbers are subject to change as pending results are received.

OCCC operations/maintenance staff and work lines increased the cleaning of all housing and intake modules, according to a press release. A deep cleaning vendor is also scheduled to come in to perform professional sanitation services.

All transports to court from all O‘ahu facilities are suspended through Friday, Aug. 21. Video hearings will still be accommodated to the extent possible and as legally permissible. PSD is in constant contact with the Judiciary to assure the safety of all staff and inmates involved.

PSD will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make additional operational and preventative decisions as the situation evolves, the release said.