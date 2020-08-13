Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Calls Off 50th Celebration

The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival has decided to postpone this year’s event and return for its 50th celebration Nov. 5­ through Nov. 14, 2021.

Due to the impacts of COVID-19, the 50th Festival was scheduled for Nov. 4 through Nov. 8, 2020, with a modified five-day schedule. However, current health guidelines locally, nationally, and around the world no longer make this feasible.

“Our Board of Directors determined that a scaled-back version of the Festival that complied with social distancing guidelines would not be able to celebrate the 50 years of culture behind Kona’s famous coffee festival,” said Valerie Corcoran, Kona Coffee Cultural Festival President. “We look forward to welcoming festival-goers to the 50th Kona Coffee Cultural Festival in 2021.”

For more information, log onto konacoffeefest.com or follow @konacoffeefest on social media.