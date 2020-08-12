One New Active COVID-19 Case on Big Island Reported, Civil Defense Confirms

One new COVID-19 case has been confirmed on the Big Island bringing the total active cases to 16, the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency reported this morning.

There are currently no hospitalizations and all cases are being monitored by Hawai‘i Department of Health.

As of Aug. 11, the inter-island 14-day quarantine has been reinstated. Gov. David Ige brought back the restriction due to the high percentage of travel-related cases of the coronavirus, particularly on O‘ahu.

“The high increase of positive cases on O‘ahu has been identified as closely related to people disregarding the policies of gatherings, distancing and face coverings,” Civil Defense states. “This demonstrates how easy the virus can spread and the need for your help in following the policies of prevention.”

O‘ahu has seen several daily counts of triple-digit COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the DOH reported 118 new cases, many of them on O‘ahu as well as two deaths, bringing the death toll to 36 statewide.

Information on the revised inter-island quarantine exemptions is available at the Civil Defense website or by calling Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.

A drive through testing is also scheduled today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon.

Also, an ‘Ohana food service is scheduled today in Puna at the Keaau High School. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.