Emergency Traffic Signal Replacement Set For Keauhou

Road work will take place on Kuakini Highway over the next two days.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works Traffic Division will conduct an emergency replacement of a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Highway 11 (Kuakini Highway) and Kamehameha III Road in Keauhou. The light is part of the major southern traffic corridor for those commuting to and from work in Kailua-Kona.

In order to minimize impact to traffic, work will be conducted at night between 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, and 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, weather permitting. The traffic signal will not be operational during this time and motorists are advised that the intersection will be flashing red all around indicating a 4-way stop.

There will be merge lanes during this work period. This merge is necessary to complete the work in a timely manner and for the safety of the workers and the traveling public. Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive with caution in the work zone. Special duty officers will be on-site directing traffic.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at 808-961-8341.