Interisland Travel Quarantine Back in Effect Tuesday

All travelers arriving to the Big Island, Kaua’i, or Maui are subject to the state’s mandatory interisland quarantine beginning Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

The period of self-quarantine shall begin from the date of entry onto the Island and last 14 days or the duration of the person’s stay, whichever is shorter.

“Our county team worked during the weekend to make sure Hawai‘i County is prepared for Tuesday’s interisland travel quarantine,” Big Island Mayor Harry Kim said. “I am asking every person traveling in or out of Hawai‘i County to avoid non-essential travel at this time. This is a very crucial moment in our efforts to stop the spread of this virus and we all need to do our part.”

The interisland quarantine had been lifted since June 16, after Gov. David Ige put it into place in late March to help stem the spread of COVID-19 across the islands. The governor officially reinstituted the policy until at least Aug. 31 with his 11th Emergency Proclamation. It can be shortened or extended by way of another proclamation.

Quarantine exemptions are possible for people traveling for a same-day medical appointment or those traveling to Hawai‘i County to perform critical infrastructure functions, as identified in Exhibit B of the Governor’s Tenth Emergency Proclamation Related to the COVID-19 Emergency. Such travelers must complete the required travel forms to request modification or exemption from the quarantine requirements five days prior to the scheduled arrival date.

The forms can be found by visiting the County of Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 Resources website and clicking on the COVID-19 banner link here.

At this point in time, there will be no other travel exemptions. Examples of requests that do not qualify for exemption are travel to visit family or friends, travel to attend funeral services, or travel for personal tasks, such as work on a property.