Free Meal Kits Available Thursday

La‘i‘ōpua 2020 is serving up free Italian food this Thursday.

Those interested can grab meal kits full of all the ingredients necessary to prepare spaghetti with meat sauce and fresh bread on Thursday, Aug. 13. The meal kits will be handed out at the La‘i‘ōpua Center, located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive, beginning at 5 p.m. The giveaway will continue as long as supplies last.

Those who participate are asked to respect social distancing by remaining in their vehicles. Meal kits will be distributed via drive-through, with volunteers delivering food directly to vehicle windows.