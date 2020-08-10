DOH Reports 140 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

By Big Island Now
August 10, 2020, 12:12 PM HST (Updated August 10, 2020, 12:12 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Monday reported 140 news cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,638 cases since testing began in late February.

A total of 131 cases have been reported on the Big Island. According to DOH numbers, 15 of those cases remain active. The latest cases are identified as travel-related. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases island by island, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 3,249
  • Maui: 186
  • Hawai‘i: 131
  • Kaua‘i: 49
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 242 people have been hospitalized as a result of coronavirus infection, while 34 have died. A total of 1,586 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

